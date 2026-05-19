Siaya County bets on youth, Saccos to drive its agriculture agenda

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Siaya Governor James Orengo at Ruma Primary in Rarieda, Siaya, January 18, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Siaya County Government is betting on young people and Saccos to drive agricultural productivity.

Speaking during the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project Day yesterday, Governor James Orengo said agriculture remains the backbone of the county’s economy, contributing nearly 60 per cent of its Gross County Product, equivalent to approximately Sh9.2 billion annually.

“It is an important moment for reflection on whether agriculture can truly become the foundation of broad-based economic transformation in our country. My answer is yes — but only if we move from viewing agriculture as a subsistence activity to recognising it as a strategic economic sector driven by productivity, enterprise, resilience and markets,” said Orengo.

The event marked the bestowing of oaths on 150 young agripreneurs who will support agricultural extension services and farmer outreach at the grassroots level.

The governor also presided over the issuance of cheques to Saccos and farmer producer organisations, alongside flagging off personal protective equipment to all Siaya markets aimed at strengthening farmer support services across the county.

He said the county has established community-driven development committees across all 30 wards and onboarded 30 SACCOs and 13 farmer producer organisations to strengthen farmer institutions and improve market coordination.

Support to SACCOs through inclusion grants exceeding Sh25 million has enhanced governance, financial inclusion and access to affordable credit for farmers.

Orengo noted that the county is leveraging its fertile soils, reliable rainfall, Lake Victoria resources and hard-working farmers to unlock greater agricultural productivity through organisation, investment and value addition.

The governor highlighted key investments under NAVCDP, including the construction of the Siriwo Rice Mill paddy curing and storage facility valued at over Sh40 million and the Kogonga–Kayundi Irrigation Project valued at over Sh29 million.

“These investments are not isolated interventions. They are part of a deliberate strategy to build a modern, resilient and commercially viable agricultural economy,” he said.

Siaya County Chief Officer of Agriculture Elizabeth Adongo said the county is also implementing soil intelligence mapping through the collection of approximately 2,600 soil samples across all wards to improve fertiliser use efficiency, crop suitability and productivity.

Adongo emphasised that agriculture must evolve beyond production to include markets, financing, value addition and strong institutions.

“Production without markets creates vulnerability. Production without value addition limits income. That is why we must emphasise organisation, enterprise and market systems,” said Adongo.

Siaya County says it remains committed to working with the national government, development partners, private sector players and farmer institutions to expand irrigation, strengthen markets, promote agro-processing and support youth and women's participation in agribusiness.