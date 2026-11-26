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Families have been called to bring persons with disabilities out for medical assessments. [Courtesy]

Families have been called to bring persons with disabilities out for medical assessments, warning that stigma and concealment could deny them access to essential services, education and employment opportunities.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah emphasised the need for inclusive healthcare infrastructure and stronger support systems for persons with disabilities.

Atellah challenged parents who have children with disabilities not to hide them because of fear of discrimination, saying early identification and proper assessment were important in understanding individual needs and connecting affected persons to appropriate support.

“Disability is not inability. We should not be ashamed of them. Let us bring them out, so that from the ward level to national level we should be able to assist them,” he said.

He made the appeal during a medical camp for disability assessment and awareness organised by the Davji Atellah Foundation at MOW Sports Centre on November 26, 2026.

The assessments are important in helping establish the nature of a person's disability, identify specific healthcare and support needs and inform interventions in education, rehabilitation and social protection.

They can also provide information needed to access relevant services and ensure that persons with disabilities are not excluded from opportunities because their needs have not been identified or documented.

Atellah said Kenya needed to invest in health infrastructure and inclusive education systems capable of supporting children with different conditions, including those on the autism spectrum.

He called for special-needs schools to provide equal opportunities to learners, while urging existing institutions to become more inclusive and accommodate children with disabilities.

The union boss, who disclosed that his nine-year-old first-born daughter was born with autism, said the issue was personal to him and should not be treated as a matter of charity.

“No parent would want to see their child have a disability, but we must accept them and ensure they have equal opportunities like any other child,” he said.

Atellah's appeal comes amid broader concerns about discrimination, limited access to services and the exclusion of persons with disabilities from workplaces and public institutions.

He pledged to push for stronger legal protections and employment opportunities if elected to represent the people of Lang'ata.

He said disability inclusion, workers' rights and social justice would be among his priorities in Parliament, arguing that employers should recognise decent work as a right rather than a favour extended to persons with disabilities.

“Decent work is not a privilege; it's a fundamental right. But when we hear conversations every day about inclusion of persons with disabilities, it always comes as an act of charity,” he said.

Atellah said the Constitution provides for the progressive implementation of the principle that at least five per cent of members of the public in elective and appointive bodies should be persons with disabilities. He said the provision remained inadequately implemented and called for accountability from employers.

He urged persons with disabilities, advocacy groups and trade unions to unite in demanding equal treatment, decent employment and dignity.

“Somebody will come here and tell you that they have your interests. But I can tell you, when you are not on the table, it is impossible to have your interests,” he said.

He said political representation was necessary to translate promises on disability inclusion into enforceable laws, budgetary allocations and policies.