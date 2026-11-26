IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah and other commissioners before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs at Parliament on November 23, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has moved to allay fears over ghost polling stations and dead voters in the register, saying it has put measures in place to address the concerns.
The issues emerged during a
heated stakeholder engagement forum with political party leaders, chairpersons and secretaries-general of various parties yesterday morning.
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