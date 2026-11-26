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Nairobi Senator Ediwn SIfuna with Kenyan-born photographer Polly Irungu in the USA. [LMM,X]

Kenyan-born photographer Polly Irungu, a former White House photographer who worked with former US Vice President Kamala Harris, has joined Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s US Diaspora Tour as the official photographer.

Irungu is volunteering her time and expertise to document the tour, describing her involvement as a personal contribution to the Linda Mwananchi campaign.

She previously served as a photographer and photo editor for former Vice President Harris and currently works as a photographer for Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Beyond her work in government, Irungu is the founder of Black Women Photographers, a global network bringing together more than 2,100 photographers from over 60 countries.

The organisation seeks to connect Black women photographers with mentorship, professional opportunities, and networks to advance their careers in the photography industry.

Her involvement adds an international creative dimension to Sifuna’s diaspora engagements, which are part of the Linda Mwananchi campaign.