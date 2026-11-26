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The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget questioned the adequacy of the proposed allocation to County Governments. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Treasury is facing pressure from senators to review its proposed Sh449.5 billion equitable share allocation to counties for the 2027/2028 financial year, with lawmakers warning that the projected increase will barely translate into additional resources for devolved governments after mandatory expenditures are deducted.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget questioned the adequacy of the proposed allocation, arguing that counties would be left with negligible additional funding despite rising operational costs, salary obligations and expanding responsibilities.

The concerns emerged during a consultative session on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, where National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Muthomi Njuki were pressed to explain the financial arrangements for the 47 counties.

Treasury has proposed increasing the equitable share from Sh428 billion in the current financial year to Sh449.47 billion, representing an increase of about Sh21.47 billion.

However, senators argued that the additional allocation is significantly reduced by mandatory expenditures, including Sh8.6 billion for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff and Sh11.18 billion for enhanced County Assembly recurrent expenditure ceilings.

Committee members questioned why these costs were being accommodated within the equitable share instead of being provided for separately, effectively reducing the resources available to counties to finance service delivery.

Sessional chairperson Senator Mohamed Faki said the proposed increase did not adequately account for the financial pressures facing devolved units, including salary increments provided for under the law.

“If you take away the UHC and also take away the cost of training and implementation of the new administration, we have not even considered the salary increments which are provided for under the law,” Faki said.

He challenged Treasury to explain how all 47 counties were expected to share such a marginal increase when national government entities were receiving substantially higher budgetary allocations.

Senator Mariam Sheikh also questioned the continued delays in disbursement of additional allocations, demanding a clear timetable for releasing the Sh66.13 billion outstanding to counties.

She further raised concerns over the delayed operationalisation of the County Assemblies Autonomy law, questioning why the Sh11.18 billion intended to support county assemblies remained part of the equitable share instead of being transferred through a separate fund.

The committee also turned its attention to the national government's borrowing strategy and the potential implications for economic stability.

Senator Essy Okenyuri asked Mbadi to clarify the proportion of domestic borrowing sourced from pension funds and insurance companies, while seeking assurances that inflation, which stood at 7.3 per cent in October, would not exceed the 7.5 per cent threshold.

Appearing alongside CoG Finance Committee Chairperson and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Njuki presented a counterproposal seeking Sh557.24 billion for counties.

The governors argued that the higher allocation was necessary to finance devolved functions, unbundled mandates, Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and transition costs ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Njuki warned that delayed and partial disbursements of conditional grants over the past three financial years had disrupted county operations and contributed to the accumulation of pending bills.

He also raised concerns that counties had been forced to divert money meant for service delivery to pay UHC workers for six months without reimbursement from the National Treasury.

“The transition does not take place on the day of the elections; it is a process that starts much earlier, as early as January next year, and therefore the funding needs to be in place,” Njuki said.

In his defence, Mbadi cited limited fiscal space, revenue shortfalls and competing statutory obligations, arguing that increasing county allocations further would require the government to widen the fiscal deficit.

He told senators that out of projected ordinary revenue of Sh3.2 trillion, mandatory expenditures under Article 203(1) of the Constitution, including Sh1.738 trillion for public debt servicing, would consume approximately Sh2.9 trillion.

“If we are in a good fiscal space, we should give counties more resources, that I agree with absolutely. But that can only happen if we widen our deficit, and that is not very good in the long run for the economy,” Mbadi said.

On domestic borrowing, the CS disclosed that non-bank entities, including individuals, pension funds and insurance companies, held 62 per cent of domestic debt, while commercial banks accounted for the remaining 38 per cent.

He attributed the October inflation rate of 7.3 per cent to global petroleum price movements and increased domestic food consumption, expressing optimism that easing fuel prices and improved weather conditions would help moderate inflation.

Mbadi also pledged that Treasury would release all outstanding conditional grants and Equalisation Fund arrears before the end of the current financial year to prevent the funds from lapsing.

He maintained that equitable share transfers had been released before the 15th of every month over the previous four months.

On public debt, projected to reach 64.2 per cent of GDP by 2028 against the statutory 55 per cent limit, Mbadi said the government was prioritising concessional external borrowing and debt swaps to reduce financing costs and free up commercial bank credit for private sector investment.