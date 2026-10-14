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How new education hub plans to break barriers for children with disabilities

By David Njaaga | Oct. 14, 2026
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East African Legislative Assembly member David Ole Sankok ( in green) and Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle,  joins delegates and participants during the launch of the Inclusive Education Hub for Africa in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

An initiative to expand access to education for children with disabilities across Africa has been launched, targeting barriers in learning materials, teacher training and school infrastructure.

The Inclusive Education Hub for Africa, launched by international development organisation LM International in Nairobi, aims to improve access to assistive technology and adaptable digital learning materials.

Children with disabilities continue to face barriers to education, including inaccessible school facilities, stigma, a shortage of trained teachers and a lack of learning materials adapted to their needs, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Nearly 29 million children with disabilities live in Eastern and Southern Africa, according to UNICEF estimates.

Kenya’s 2018 Sector Policy for Learners and Trainees with Disabilities identifies inclusive education, assistive technology, accessible learning environments and teacher training as priorities for improving access to education.

The launch brought together more than 300 delegates, disability rights advocates and diplomatic leaders to discuss ways to address barriers that prevent children with disabilities from accessing education.

Fred Haga, head of the Ministry of Education’s Special Needs Directorate, said the government was ready to work with LM International and other organisations to improve support for learners with disabilities.

“These children are human beings who deserve equal rights and top priority like any other Kenyan,” Haga said, condemning discrimination and abuse against children with disabilities.

He urged stakeholders to extend support to all parts of the country and called on parents to remain attentive to children who require continued care during the end-of-year school holidays.

Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, called for children with disabilities to receive equal opportunities to access quality education, as well as support at home and access to medical care.

He urged stakeholders across East Africa to ensure disabilities did not prevent children from receiving the education and care they need.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member David Ole Sankok drew on his experience growing up with a disability to urge parents to enrol their children in school and support their education.

Sankok said he had faced discrimination and had been treated as a burden while growing up. He added that access to education had helped him become a member of parliament and a national leader.

He urged parents not to deny children with disabilities an education, saying it could help them build better futures.

Participants at the launch also called for changes to national budgets to fund accessible classrooms, alongside offline training for teachers, peer mentorship networks and specialised teaching tools for schools in remote areas.

They further urged families to reject discrimination at home and called on students to support their peers with disabilities and challenge stigma.

The initiative comes as governments and education stakeholders face calls to turn inclusive education policies into practical support for children with disabilities.

UNICEF has identified gaps in policy implementation, low budget allocations and persistent negative attitudes as barriers to improving services for children with disabilities across Eastern and Southern Africa.

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Related Topics

Inclusive Education Children With Disabilities LM International Special Needs Education
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