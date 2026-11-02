Kenyans stranded after Saudi Arabia blocks entry over Ebola concerns

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Kenyan jobseekers arrive at JKIA on November 2, 2026, after being denied entry into Saudi Arabia over Ebola-related restrictions. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

More than 300 Kenyans who travelled to Saudi Arabia in search of employment have been forced to return home after authorities blocked their entry over Ebola-related restrictions, leaving them stranded at the airport for two days.

The group, which departed Kenya on October 30, had travelled to the Gulf country on valid work visas but was denied entry upon arrival and subsequently repatriated, arriving back in the country on Monday.

The return follows a warning by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Saturday, October 31, over restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia on travellers from countries flagged over Ebola concerns.

Speaking to the media at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, the affected workers recounted their ordeal, accusing authorities at the airport of subjecting them to harsh conditions as they waited to be repatriated.

“We were treated so harshly as though we had leprosy. We only took one meal per day and slept on the cold floors at the airport in Saudi Arabia,” said Kanyi Njau, one of the affected workers, claiming that some have even lost their luggage.

Beyond the difficult experience at the airport, the workers said their biggest concern was the financial loss incurred while preparing for the promised jobs.

Some said they had sold land, household belongings and other property, while others borrowed money to pay recruitment agents, process visas and secure travel documents in preparation for their departure.

Njau said the abrupt disruption had shattered the hopes of many who had invested heavily in securing employment abroad.

“Some of us sold things in our houses, even land. Some even took loans from shylocks just so that we could travel over there for the jobs, but now we are back with no hope,” she said.

Kenyan jobseekers arrive at JKIA on November 2, 2026, after being denied entry into Saudi Arabia over Ebola-related restrictions. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The workers are now appealing to the Kenyan Government to intervene and resolve the standoff with Saudi authorities before their visas expire, allowing them to return and take up the jobs they had secured.

Meanwhile, recruitment agencies have called on the Government to urgently clarify the restrictions, warning that uncertainty over a 21-day provision could disrupt the country's labour mobility programme.

Monika Mwema, the Secretary General of the Association of Skilled Migrant Agencies of Kenya (ASMAK), said recruiters had been caught off guard, with some workers already repatriated while others had confirmed tickets and were scheduled to travel.

“We are caught off guard. We have people who are coming back because they could not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia, while others have confirmed tickets and are even supposed to leave tonight and tomorrow,” she said.

Mwema said the association was seeking clarification on what the 21-day provision meant for workers holding stamped Saudi work visas, including whether they would be required to undergo quarantine in Kenya or in a third country before being allowed into the Kingdom.

“Does it mean we have to quarantine our people here for the 21 days, then they are allowed to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? Or does it mean that we need to seek an alternative quarantine area where there is no case of Ebola?” she asked.

Kenyan jobseekers arrive at JKIA on November 2, 2026, after being denied entry into Saudi Arabia over Ebola-related restrictions. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

She said recruiters were also concerned about the 90-day period within which migrant workers are required to travel after their visas are stamped, warning that delays could result in significant losses for agencies and prospective employees.

Mwema added that some workers had already undergone training and completed examinations in preparation for their deployment, while recruitment partners in Saudi Arabia were demanding to know when the workers would arrive.

“The losses are just too many. We have people who have already gone to school for training; others have done their examinations and are waiting to go. Our partners are calling us, asking when these people are coming, but we are all in the dark,” she said.

ASMAK is now seeking urgent engagement with the Kenyan Government and Saudi authorities to establish a clear way forward.

Mwema said the association was ready to engage the Government, including through a meeting with President William Ruto, to discuss the future of labour mobility between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia remains Kenya's biggest market for labour mobility, with recruiters warning that continued uncertainty could affect workers awaiting deployment and agencies with visas already processed.