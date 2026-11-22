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Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru . [File,Standard]

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru dominated an online poll on Kenya’s most influential women leaders, with nearly four in five responses going to them.

Wanga emerged top with 27,066 responses, representing 40.3 per cent, while Waiguru followed with 26,482 responses, or 39.4 per cent, in the November 2026 poll conducted by Mwelekeo Insights.

The two governors were separated by 584 responses, translating to a difference of 0.9 percentage points in an exercise that attracted 67,220 responses.

Their combined share of 79.7 per cent left the other 19 women leaders featured in the poll sharing just 20.3 per cent.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha came a distant third with 1,319 responses, representing 2 per cent, while Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda ranked fourth with 1,157 responses, or 1.7 per cent.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti followed closely in fifth position with 1,154 responses, also representing 1.7 per cent.

Businesswoman Agnes Kagure came sixth with 1,066 responses, or 1.6 per cent, followed by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, who received 1,027 responses, representing 1.5 per cent.

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu secured 916 responses, or 1.4 per cent, while nominated Senator Catherine Omanyo received 903 responses, representing 1.3 per cent.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo received 828 responses, while former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza attracted 809. Former presidential candidate Martha Karua followed with 808 responses, with each recording 1.2 per cent.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani received 753 responses, representing 1.1 per cent, while Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and businesswoman Wangui Ngirici garnered 599 and 585 responses, respectively, each recording 0.9 per cent.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire received 540 responses, or 0.8 per cent, while former Nominated Senator Tabitha Karanja attracted 502, representing 0.7 per cent.

Chief Justice Martha Koome received 332 responses, or 0.5 per cent, followed by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris with 192 responses, representing 0.3 per cent.

Businesswoman Esther Muchemi attracted 104 responses, or 0.2 per cent, while former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi came last with 78 responses, representing 0.1 per cent.

The poll ran from November 18 to November 21, 2026, featuring 21 women drawn from politics, government, business and other leadership positions.