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Nicholas Cheruiyot was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he was rescued by a police officer as outraged members of the public bade for his blood after the act. [File, Standard]

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Bomet County after he allegedly murdered his two children and attempted to take his own life.

Nicholas Cheruiyot was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he was rescued by police officers as outraged members of the public bade for his blood after the act.

County Police commander Joel Chebii said Cheruiyot, who hails from Morongo village in Chambori, Bomet East Subcounty, is said to have stabbed his children aged seven and four, respectively, in their chests before taking poison.

She said the suspect was taken to Longisa County Referral Hospital and, once discharged, he will face two murder charges and attempted suicide.

Neighbours who spoke to The Standard said the incident was triggered by a quarrel with his wife, who is a teacher.

The neighbours said the man, whom they described as sociable, had threatened to do something and then take his life.

"The children were in his house; no one would have suspected he would commit such a heinous crime," said Beatrice Chepkirui.

Chepkirui said that after a while, he heard the children wailing and suspected they were being attacked.

“The boy was wailing painfully while calling for his mother, while the other one was pleading with her father to stop. We begged him not to hurt the kids and let us help him solve his problems, but our pleas fell on deaf ears. He had locked the house from inside,” she said.

Chepkurui said this provoked them to break into the house in a bid to rescue the children, but unfortunately, it was too late.

“We found them lying on the floor bleeding profusely,” Chepkirui said, noting that by the time they got into the house, Cheruiyot had already taken what was suspected to be poison as he appeared weak.

“He was still breathing, and was lying in his bed while holding the knife which he used to murder his own children,” she said.

She said a mob wanted to lynch the man but that he was rescued by officers.