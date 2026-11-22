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Healthcare professionals, researchers, mental health specialists and epilepsy advocates pose for a group photo during a three-day epilepsy awareness and training conference at Mount Kenya University's Malindi Campus in Kilifi County. [Coutesy]

Health experts have warned that poor diagnosis, treatment gaps and stigma are leaving people with epilepsy in Kilifi exposed to preventable injuries, disability and premature death despite available treatment.

The warning emerged during a three-day epilepsy awareness and training conference at Mount Kenya University's Malindi Campus, which brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, mental health specialists and epilepsy advocates to discuss ways of improving the management of the condition.

Research indicates that approximately one in every 50 people in Kilifi lives with active epilepsy, making the county one of the most extensively studied populations for the condition in sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr Mary Bitta said considerable research had been conducted through the Kilifi Health and Demographic Surveillance System, providing insights into the prevalence and impact of epilepsy.

According to a 2021 population-based study, active epilepsy prevalence in Kilifi stood at 21.6 cases per 1,000 people.

Dr Bitta noted that epilepsy was not limited to convulsive seizures, explaining that approximately 35 per cent of people with the condition in the 2021 study experienced only non-convulsive seizures.

“These may manifest through episodes of staring, confusion or brief periods of altered awareness, making them difficult for families, teachers and even healthcare providers to recognise,” said Dr Bitta, a global mental health researcher and Assistant Professor in Global Mental Health at the Brain and Mind Institute, Aga Khan University.

She added: “Failure to identify such symptoms could delay diagnosis and treatment, particularly among school-going children.”

The research also revealed a substantial treatment gap, with 62.4 per cent of people with active convulsive epilepsy in Kilifi not receiving adequate treatment.

Although 74 per cent of those surveyed reported having sought treatment at a health facility, blood tests detected anti-seizure medication in only 38 per cent of those tested.

The findings point to challenges beyond access to healthcare, including poor treatment adherence, misconceptions, inadequate medicine supplies and the influence of traditional beliefs.

Dr Bitta, who is also an Honorary Fellow at the University of Oxford and founder of the Difu Simo Mental Health Awareness Initiative, said preventing and managing epilepsy required a comprehensive approach.

This includes improving maternal and newborn care, preventing childhood infections, ensuring timely treatment of malaria and meningitis and reducing injuries.

“The consequences of poorly managed epilepsy extend beyond seizures, with studies showing increased risks of premature death, burns, cognitive impairment and social disadvantage,” she said.

According to Dr Bitta, research involving people with active convulsive epilepsy across five African sites, including Kilifi, found that 16 per cent had suffered burns during seizures, while 43 per cent had experienced lack of education.

Another study in Kilifi found that people with active convulsive epilepsy faced 6.5 times the risk of premature death compared with the general population.

Eddie Chengo, Director of the Foundation for People with Epilepsy and Vice Chair of the National Epilepsy Coordination Committee, called for a comprehensive approach to epilepsy management, emphasising accurate diagnosis, appropriate medication and continuous patient follow-up.

“Epilepsy was a disease of the brain characterised by recurrent, unprovoked seizures. There is a need to distinguish between a seizure and epilepsy, because a seizure is an event, while epilepsy is the disease associated with spontaneously recurring seizures,” Chengo said.

According to the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE), epilepsy can be diagnosed when a person experiences at least two unprovoked seizures occurring more than 24 hours apart, one unprovoked seizure with a high probability of recurrence or is diagnosed with an epilepsy syndrome.

Chengo cautioned against automatically treating everyone who experiences a first seizure as having epilepsy without an appropriate clinical assessment.

He said epilepsy was more common in Africa than in wealthier regions of the world, with pooled prevalence estimates of approximately 9.5 cases per 1,000 people compared with lower rates in high-income countries.

People living with epilepsy were also more likely to experience other physical and mental health conditions, making it necessary to address challenges beyond seizures, he noted.

Nuru Kibirige, a community psychologist, play therapist and Kilifi County Mental Health Focal Person, said epilepsy affected more than the brain, influencing a person's identity, independence, relationships, education and ability to participate fully in society.

“Fear of unpredictable seizures, discrimination, bullying and overprotective family members often left people with epilepsy isolated and unable to enjoy normal activities,” said Ms Kibirige.

She added: “Children and adolescents face particular challenges, including bullying at school, missed lessons, learning difficulties and exclusion from games and other social activities.”

Kibirige said some parents, out of fear, kept children with epilepsy at home, denying them opportunities to learn and interact with their peers.

“Adults also experience discrimination in employment, relationship difficulties and financial insecurity, while women living with epilepsy may face additional anxiety surrounding pregnancy and contraception,” she said.

Dr Phyllis Kimani, a pharmacist, health advocate, researcher, and founder of NeuroReach Africa, an organisation working to improve epilepsy awareness, research, and access to care in Africa, highlighted education's role in addressing misconceptions and improving treatment adherence.

She noted that negative attitudes, superstition and poor communication between healthcare workers and patients continued to undermine effective epilepsy management.

She cited a 2012 study in Kilifi which found that negative attitudes towards epilepsy were associated with poor medication adherence.

Through NeuroReach Africa, Dr Kimani said the organisation had developed the Friends Series, a collection of children's books featuring African characters and familiar settings to help children understand epilepsy and reduce stigma.

The books include The Day the Purple Kite Flew and My Friend Amani, available in English and Kiswahili.

The resources have undergone clinical review and are designed to give children, parents and teachers practical information on epilepsy and seizure first aid.

Dr Kimani also highlighted an initiative in Kiambu County, where 87 primary schools serving 77,321 pupils received epilepsy education books.

She said initial assessments revealed that none of the teachers in the schools had received seizure first-aid training, with widespread misconceptions including the belief that a spoon should be placed in the mouth of someone experiencing a seizure.

“Following short training sessions, most teachers were able to demonstrate the correct first-aid procedures, highlighting the importance of simple, targeted community education,” said Dr Kimani.

She urged healthcare workers to use a consistent message when teaching seizure first aid: “Stay. Safe. Side. Saidia.”

The approach involves staying with the person and timing the seizure, clearing dangerous objects and cushioning the head, turning the person onto their side when safe and seeking medical help when the seizure lasts more than five minutes, occurs in water, or another seizure follows.

Dr Kimani warned against putting objects into the mouth of someone experiencing a seizure, explaining that people cannot swallow their tongues.

Experts called on schools to train teachers in seizure first aid and establish supportive environments that protect learners with epilepsy from bullying and discrimination.

Families were also encouraged to avoid unnecessary restrictions on children and adults living with epilepsy while ensuring they receive consistent treatment and appropriate medical follow-up.