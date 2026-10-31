Kenya rejects Saudi's Ebola travel restrictions, terms them 'excessive'

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Kenya has protested Saudi Arabia’s decision to suspend travel and visa issuance involving the country over the Ebola outbreak, describing the restrictions as excessive and unsupported by the current epidemiological situation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Kenya would pursue diplomatic engagement with Saudi Arabia to resolve the dispute over the restrictions.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will continue to engage the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on this matter,” Duale stated.

Saudi Arabia suspended travel by its citizens to Kenya and barred travellers from the country from entering the Kingdom in a move that could disrupt travel, business and family links between the two countries amid Kenya’s Ebola outbreak.

The restrictions, announced on Friday, October 30, include a suspension of all categories of visas for people arriving from Kenya.

The measures also extend to travellers entering through third countries if they have stayed in Kenya or another country experiencing an Ebola outbreak within the 21 days preceding their arrival.

In its announcement, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the decision followed an assessment of the epidemiological situation by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced additional precautionary measures to mitigate risks associated with the Ebola virus, based on epidemiological assessments conducted by national health authorities,” SPA reported.

The restrictions mean that changing flight routes or transiting through another country will not exempt travellers who have been in Kenya during the specified 21-day period.

Saudi Arabia said the latest measures build on preventive protocols introduced in July 2019 and strengthened in May 2026 for travellers arriving from countries considered at risk of Ebola outbreaks.

In response, the Ministry of Health said all 135 contacts linked to the imported index case had been identified and traced, with 118 placed under quarantine.

The Ministry said all eight confirmed infections were linked to the index case, involving four healthcare workers and four close family members, with no evidence of transmission beyond the cluster.

“We have NOT had any transmission of the disease outside this cluster and I reiterate we have NO evidence of community transmission,” the Ministry said.

It added that Kenya had not recorded a new confirmed case since October 19, while seven patients remained under care following two deaths, including the index case.

The Ministry said five of the seven patients had returned an initial negative Ebola test after completing treatment and were awaiting a second test scheduled for Monday, November 2.

“We are optimistic they will go home on Tuesday 3rd Nov together with an additional 46 contacts under quarantine who have not developed any symptoms to date,” the statement said.

The expected releases would come in addition to 20 contacts who had already completed quarantine.

The Ministry said the progress demonstrated that Kenya’s response was working and called on the international community to support its containment efforts rather than impose travel restrictions.

“Kenya has demonstrated leadership, Kenya has demonstrated transparency, what we require from the international community is support and collaboration, not condemnation, not travel restrictions and certainly not isolation,” Duale said.

In June this year, the Kingdom suspended travel to and arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. It also strengthened screening at entry points, epidemiological investigations and early response mechanisms for travellers from neighbouring areas.

Despite the expanded restrictions, Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority, known as Weqaya, said the health situation within the Kingdom remained stable.

“The health situation inside the Kingdom remains reassuring and under constant surveillance,” the authority said, adding that it was monitoring regional and international developments in coordination with relevant health agencies.

Saudi Arabia has not indicated how long the restrictions will remain in force or specified the conditions for lifting them.

The measures could also affect Kenyan Muslims planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah.

The Kingdom's announcement refers to the suspension of all visa categories for travellers from Kenya, but has not clarified whether any exemptions will apply to pilgrims.

The uncertainty could affect travel arrangements for those planning to undertake the pilgrimages in the coming months.