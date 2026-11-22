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Construction of one of the modern markets in Sirisia and Bukembe, Bungoma County, under the Sh126 million project expected to be completed by March 2027. [Courtesy]

Traders in Sirisia and Bukembe are set to benefit from Sh126 million market projects in Bungoma, as KeRRA reports progress on rural road construction this week.

The two market projects are expected to provide improved trading facilities for small-scale businesses and traders in the two centres, with construction scheduled for completion in March 2027.

The projects were highlighted during President William Ruto's development tour of Western Kenya, where government agencies outlined ongoing infrastructure investments in the region.

Engineer Enock Kombo Ariga, Director of Design, Planning and Environmental Services at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), said the authority had completed approximately 80,000 kilometres of roads.

Ariga also outlined plans to develop an additional 4,000 roads as part of the government's efforts to improve rural connectivity.

The proposed road developments are intended to improve access to markets, schools and healthcare facilities while making it easier for farmers to transport agricultural produce.

Better rural connectivity is also expected to ease the movement of goods and people, particularly in areas where poor road conditions have affected trade and access to essential services.

In Bungoma, the Sh126 million investment will support the construction of modern markets in Sirisia and Bukembe.

Contractor Muqtar Ibrahim said the construction works would take nine months, with the facilities expected to be completed by March 2027.

The markets are intended to provide traders with organised business spaces and improve the conditions under which they sell their goods.

Once completed, the facilities are expected to offer improved trading environments for small-scale entrepreneurs and customers in the two centres.

The investments form part of a wider government programme to improve market infrastructure and support small businesses through better trading facilities.