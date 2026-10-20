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Flags, fanfare and military spectacle light up Mashujaa Day in Eldoret

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 20, 2026
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At 3 am, while much of the country was still asleep, the road to Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret was already alive with activity as Kenyans streamed in, determined to secure a place at the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.

By sunrise, the stadium was awash with the black, red, green and white of the national flag, as crowds in colourful outfits waved flags and hoisted matching umbrellas, while music filled the air ahead of President William Ruto’s arrival.

Some had spent the night at the venue, while others arrived in the early hours of Tuesday morning to secure their seats. By 7 am, the stadium was filling up, with thousands continuing to stream in for the national celebrations.

For the first time, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties are co-hosting the celebrations, bringing the annual event to the North Rift region.

The occasion drew Kenyans from different parts of the country, political leaders, Cabinet Secretaries led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and delegates from neighbouring countries, among them Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Before the President's arrival, choirs and musical groups, including the Maroon Commandos Band and the State House Choir, kept the crowds entertained, setting the mood for the day's festivities.

First Lady Rachel Ruto was also present as  anticipation built around the President's arrival.

At about 10 am, President Ruto arrived at the stadium in a ceremonial military vehicle before taking a lap around the venue, waving to the crowds gathered to witness the celebrations.

The spectacle then shifted to the military parade, with officers from different formations standing in neatly pressed uniforms, ready for the inspection of the guard of honour.

Paul Maina from Muranga County entertaining at Kipchoge Keino Stadium Eldoret during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 202, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The national anthem was sung, followed by the East African anthem, before the President inspected the parade.

Military officers subsequently marched past the President and the crowds in a display of discipline and coordination. Scouts and Girl Guides also took part, adding to the procession.

Security was heightened, with officers from different agencies deployed across the stadium to oversee the event and ensure the celebrations proceeded peacefully.

Beyond the flags, music and military display, the celebrations also recognised Kenyans whose contributions have shaped the country in fields ranging from sports and entrepreneurship to arts, scholarship, human rights and public service.

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Related Topics

63rd Mashujaa Day Celebrations 2026 Mashujaa Day Celebration Kipchoge Keino Stadium President Ruto
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