The desperation is glaring, as President William Ruto makes relentless efforts to change his political fortunes through a litany of promises, launching and relaunching projects, and elaborate early campaign incursions disguised as development tours.
The number of rallies has increased significantly, and the President appears to have reintroduced the formula that catapulted him to power in the 2022 General Election.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…