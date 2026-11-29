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President William Ruto launch the Misikhu-Naitiri Road construction on November 28, 2026. [PCS]

The Misikhu–Naitiri road is expected to transform transport and trade across parts of Bungoma County by connecting farming communities to markets, schools, health facilities and major commercial centres, easing the movement of agricultural produce and reducing the cost of doing business.

The 37-kilometre road programme, being undertaken by Chinese construction firm Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Company at a cost of Sh2.3 billion, is among the major infrastructure projects launched by President William Ruto during his development tour of Western Kenya.

According to the company’s contractor, Steven Zeng, the project would improve connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

The programme comprises the Misikhu–Naitiri and Lugulu–Lukusi–Makuselwa road links, alongside access roads serving public institutions and trading centres. The roads, which cut across Webuye East and neighbouring Tongaren constituencies, are being upgraded to bitumen standards.

Specifications published by the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) indicate that the Misikhu–Naitiri section covers approximately 15 kilometres, while Lugulu–Lukusi–Makuselwa stretches about 16 kilometres. The programme also includes approximately four kilometres of access roads.

The works include improvements to drainage and river crossings, with a new two-lane reinforced concrete bridge planned across River Kibisi to replace the existing single-lane structure. A new culvert is also proposed at River Lukusi.

For residents, the benefits could extend beyond shorter journeys. Bungoma's economy largely depends on agriculture, with households producing maize, sugarcane, coffee, tea, bananas and other crops. Better roads are therefore expected to make it easier for farmers to transport produce to trading centres, access farm inputs and connect with buyers.

President William Ruto arrive at Misikhu market to launch the Misikhu-Naitiri Road construction on November 28, 2026. [PCS]

The Lugulu–Lukusi–Makuselwa route passes through several markets, including Mikuva, Lukusi, Malomonye and Sinoko.

The project also incorporates access roads serving Lutacho, Sipala and Mikuva secondary schools, as well as Sinoko Secondary School and Lukusi Market.

Once completed, the improved links are expected to ease access to essential services, reduce vehicle operating costs and make movement more reliable, particularly during rainy seasons when poorly maintained rural roads can disrupt transport.

Zeng said the company was committed to delivering the works, which form part of the government's wider infrastructure programme in the region.

President Ruto said the government was investing in roads to improve connectivity and open up economic opportunities. He cited an additional Sh21 billion investment targeting 210 kilometres of roads in Western Kenya.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the administration had fulfilled its commitment to construct 1,000 kilometres of roads in the region, made during the formation of the Kenya Kwanza government.

The road launch was part of the President's second phase of development engagements in Western Kenya, following an earlier tour covering Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

The government has also been promoting markets and electricity connectivity as part of efforts to stimulate local enterprise. During the same visit, Ruto was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Misikhu Modern Market, complementing the road investment.