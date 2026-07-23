Pamoja Mashujaa Day in the Rift Valley

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen meets leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and Uasi-Gishu Counties on July 23, 2026. [Courtesy, Standard]

For the first time in Kenya's history, three neighbouring counties will jointly host the country's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The government announcing that Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Nandi will share this year's national event in a move aimed at promoting inclusivity, regional development and national unity.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the new hosting arrangement after chairing the 2026 Mashujaa Day National Celebrations Steering Committee meeting at Harambee House, saying preparations for the October 20 celebrations are progressing on schedule.

Unlike previous years, when one county solely hosted the national celebrations, this year's programme will be spread across the three Rift Valley counties. Uasin Gishu will host the main national event at Kipchoge Stadium in Eldoret, while complementary activities will take place in Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet under the theme "Security, Transport and Sports."

Murkomen said the decision reflects the Kenya Kwanza administration's commitment to ensuring national celebrations benefit more regions while strengthening unity among Kenyans.

"The hosting of the Mashujaa Day commemoration in different parts of our country is a demonstration of the Kenya Kwanza Government's commitment to inclusivity, equity and national unity," Murkomen said.

He noted that the multi-agency steering committee is overseeing preparations across the three counties and is on course to complete all the infrastructure projects required before the celebrations begin.

According to the Interior CS, the government is implementing improvements and national development. Over the years, the celebrations have rotated among counties as part of efforts to promote national cohesion and showcase development across the country.

However, each edition has traditionally been hosted by in sports facilities, roads, electricity and other supporting infrastructure to ensure the week-long celebrations are successfully hosted.

"The committee is on schedule to deliver sports infrastructure, roads, energy projects and other supporting facilities required before the celebrations begin," he said.

Mashujaa Day, observed every year on October 20, honours Kenyans who made significant contributions to the country's struggle for independence, nation-building and national development.

Over the years, the celebrations have rotated among counties as part of efforts to promote national cohesion and showcase development across the country. However, each edition has traditionally been hosted by a single county.

The 2026 celebrations therefore mark a significant departure from that practice, with activities deliberately spread across three neighbouring counties to maximize economic and social benefits for the wider region.

Interior Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the steering committee had reviewed the readiness of all agencies involved in organizing the celebrations and expressed confidence that preparations were on track.

"The meeting reviewed the readiness of the multi-agency planning process for the national celebrations, which will be hosted in Uasin Gishu County, with complementary activities taking place in Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties under the theme, 'Security, Transport and Sports.' As the lead coordinating Ministry, we remain committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a well-organised, secure and memorable national celebration," Omollo said.

The meeting brought together senior government officials from the ministry of Defence, Sportsand governors from the three Counties.

The joint hosting is also expected to provide an economic boost to the three counties through increased tourism, trade and hospitality as thousands of visitors, government officials and invited guests converge in the region for the week-long programme.