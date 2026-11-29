Audio By Vocalize

Ruto said the proposed changes were intended to address financial challenges facing students from disadvantaged families, ensuring they have an opportunity to pursue higher education regardless of their parents' financial circumstances. [Photo Courtesy]

President William Ruto has urged MPs to fast-track a proposed education funding Bill to ensure it is passed before Parliament breaks for the Christmas recess.

Speaking during interdenominational prayers in Malava, Kakamega County, Ruto asked Malava MP David Ndakwa and other MPs to ensure the legislation is passed to pave the way for a new funding arrangement targeting university, KMTC and TVET students from January.

He said no student should be denied an opportunity to pursue higher education because their parents cannot afford fees.

“I want every child in university, KMTC and TVET to have money from the government to support their education. No child should miss an opportunity to study simply because their parents do not have the money,” Ruto said.

He urged the MPs to conclude the legislative process before the Christmas recess, promising to assent to the Bill once it reaches his desk.

“Finish that law before Parliament closes for Christmas. I will sign it so that from January we can start on a new footing and all our children get an opportunity to study,” he said.

Ruto said the proposed changes were intended to address financial challenges facing students from disadvantaged families, ensuring they have an opportunity to pursue higher education regardless of their parents' financial circumstances.

Ruto said the proposed changes were intended to address financial challenges facing students from disadvantaged families, ensuring they have an opportunity to pursue higher education regardless of their parents' financial circumstances.

Ruto also announced Sh2.4 billion to connect 36,000 households to electricity in Kakamega. Senator Boni Khalwale accused him of repeatedly announcing allocations without fulfilling earlier commitments.

“In your first year you set aside money for electricity connectivity. In the second year you said the same thing, and repeated it in the third and fourth years. What kind of project have you been unable to complete in four years?” Khalwale posed.

Residents also questioned the relaunch of the 22-kilometre Khayega-Malimili-Shimanyiro road in Shinyalu, estimated to cost Sh1.3 billion, saying work repeatedly stalled after the President’s visits.“We want money for completion, not relaunching,” resident Josphat Litavi said.

Khalwale accused Ruto of taking credit for projects he had not funded, citing the county-funded Vihiga County Teaching and Referral Hospital and a tuition block at Kamasielo Comprehensive School financed through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

The sugar industry has added another political dimension, with Ruto’s programme featuring bonus payments to farmers at Nzoia and Mumias sugar factories. The source of the payments and role of private mill operators following the factories’ leasing require clarification.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka dismissed suggestions that Ruto’s extended presence in the region was driven by anxiety over Sifuna’s growing profile or local leaders’ inability to contain the challenge.

“The President is touring the entire country region by region. He has been touring Western even before Sifuna came to the scene. In any case, Sifuna is not yet a presidential candidate,” Lusaka said.

He said Ruto was complementing regional leaders. “As his pointmen we are doing well. He has come to complement our efforts. So far, the reception is warm and good,” he said.

But Ignatious Nyukuri, an aspirant allied to Linda Mwananchi, questioned the ruling coalition’s mobilisation strategy, arguing that Ruto’s personal intervention reflected pressure on his regional teams.

Nyukuri claimed the President had established three well-funded campaign teams in Western Kenya, associated respectively with Lusaka and Ayub Savula, Wetang’ula and Kibet, and Mudavadi, but that they had failed to contain Linda Mwananchi’s appeal.

Political analyst Martin Oloo said repeated announcements without accounting for earlier commitments risked eroding public confidence.

“The President promised 1,000 kilometres of roads in Western Kenya, but what happened to that promise? He has forgotten and is now busy making new promises,” Oloo said.

Analyst Martin Andati questioned how the administration intended to finance new commitments announced after the national budget had been approved