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The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Dr Mary Kimari during swearing in on November 20, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya’s human rights watchdog has retained the highest international accreditation, strengthening its standing to monitor violations, demand accountability and defend citizens’ freedoms as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has successfully retained its A-status accreditation, reaffirming its compliance with international standards on the independence and effectiveness of national human rights institutions.

The recognition follows a review during the 48th Session of the Sub-Committee on Accreditation of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), held from November 9 to 20, 2026.

KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said the recognition was significant not only for the Commission but also for Kenya, as it demonstrated the country's commitment to strengthening institutions responsible for promoting and protecting human rights.

“And this is very important, not just to us as a commission, but it's also important to Kenya as a country because then it places Kenya amongst those countries that are taking measures to ensure promotion and protection of human rights through strengthening the National Human Rights Institution,” she said.

National human rights institutions undergo accreditation reviews every five years against the Paris Principles, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. The principles establish standards on institutional independence, mandate, powers, pluralism and adequate resources.

A-status signifies full compliance with the principles, while B-status indicates partial compliance.

For KNCHR, retaining the top rating also preserves its independent participation rights at the United Nations Human Rights Council and other UN human rights mechanisms, giving it an international platform to raise concerns about violations and the protection of fundamental freedoms in Kenya.

Ogangah said the status enabled the Commission to engage international institutions and contribute to conversations on human rights.

“It means that we have status globally, to even engage with the UN, to engage with the UN Human Rights Mechanisms, including the UN Human Rights Council. And this means we have audience; we can speak, we can take part in conversations that happen at the UN,” she said.

Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Dr Mary Kimari described the achievement as a collective effort involving the Commission, its staff and the country.

She said the accreditation affirmed the institution's independence, credibility and responsibility to protect the rights of all Kenyans.

“We are delighted that the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has once again been accredited as an A-status National Human Rights Institution,” she said.

“For Mwanaichi, this international recognition depicts the institutional independence, credibility and continued commitment to promote and protect human rights for all at all times.”

The recognition comes as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, a period when protection of civic space, political freedoms and the right to peaceful assembly will be critical.

The Commission is expected to play a key role in monitoring human rights violations, documenting abuses, engaging state agencies and advocating accountability.