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Kenyans brave the cold for 63rd Mashujaa Day fete in Eldoret

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 20, 2026
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Thousands of Kenyans sitted at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret ahead of the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebration on October 20, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Despite the hard economic times, thousands of Kenyans were not deterred from braving the chilly night weather to secure seats for the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, with many travelling long distances to witness the national event live for the first time.

By midnight, crowds had started streaming into the stadium, determined to secure places in the stands ahead of the historic celebrations being held in the North Rift for the first time.

For many, the opportunity to witness the national event in person was worth sacrificing sleep and enduring the cold, as excitement swept through Eldoret ahead of Tuesday's celebrations.

Videos from the venue showed large groups pushing through the stadium entrance as security officers monitored the crowds. 

By 6am, thousands had already occupied the stands, many dressed in heavy clothing and waving the Kenyan flag as they waited for the programme to begin.

Elated Kenyans throng the Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret ahead of the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebration on October 20, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The stadium, with seats arranged in the colours of the national flag, offers a striking picture of national pride and anticipation.

The turnout came against the backdrop of economic difficulties that have strained household budgets, with many Kenyans grappling with the high cost of living. However, the prospect of being part of a historic national celebration appeared to outweigh the financial pressures and discomfort associated with arriving hours before dawn.

For those travelling from distant counties, the gathering offers a rare opportunity to experience the country's biggest national celebrations. 

National Police Service officers during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebration at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret on October 20, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

This year's event carries significance because North Rift is hosting Mashujaa Day for the first time, with Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties jointly co-hosting the celebrations.

Eldoret, the Uasin Gishu County headquarters, is hosting the main event at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, bringing together national leaders, government officials, cultural groups and citizens from across the country.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the celebrations, which honour the freedom fighters and other heroes and heroines whose sacrifices and contributions have shaped Kenya's history and development. 

Paul Maina from Muranga County entertaining at Kipchoge Keino Stadium Eldoret ahead of 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The celebrations are also expected to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the three counties and the wider North Rift region.

Traditional dances, music, attire and other cultural expressions will highlight the diversity of communities in the region, providing a platform for cultural exchange and national cohesion.

Sports will also feature prominently, reflecting the North Rift's reputation as a cradle of world-class athletics. 

The region has produced celebrated runners who have flown Kenya's flag internationally, making sport a major part of its identity and economic life.

Hosting the national celebrations is also expected to provide an economic boost to local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, transport operators and traders, as visitors spend money during their stay.

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