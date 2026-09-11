Counterfeit alcohol: ACA admits limited capacity in fighting fake drinks surge

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority of Kenya has admitted that it lacks the capacity to effectively police the proliferation of counterfeit alcoholic drinks in the country amid surging public concerns.
This even as it emerged yesterday that some brands of drinks from East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Kenya Wines Agency Limited (KWAL) and Zheng Hong Kenya Limited were the most susceptible to being counterfeited within the local Kenyan market. They include vodka and cane products
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