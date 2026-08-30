KAA warns passengers of delays affecting departing flights

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Main entrance of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has warned passengers and other airport users of delays affecting some departing flights.

Through a press release on Sunday, the authority said it was working closely with aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise disruptions to airport operations.

The delays have been linked to a go-slow involving staff of KAA and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

"Passengers are advised to contact their respective Airlines for the latest information on their flight status and to plan their journeys accordingly," the statement read in part.

KAA apologised for the inconvenience, thanking passengers and other airport users for their patience and understanding as efforts continue to address the situation.

The authority said it would provide further updates as developments arise

The statement comes amid complaints from passengers who remained stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with little or no information being relayed to them about the delays.