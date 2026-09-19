Copyright, AI taking centre stage as EA's biggest book event beckons

As the book fair beckons, AI and copyright are raising fresh questions about the future of publishing. [Courtesy, AI]

In the coming week, all roads lead to the Sarit Expo Centre, where the Nairobi International Book Fair kicks off on Wednesday, running through Sunday. The fair brings together publishers, authors, booksellers, readers and other players in the book trade, with the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature among its major attractions.

And while for many the unveiling of the winner of the JKPL is the highlight of the fair, there is a lot more that goes on there. First, for readers and booksellers, it is a one-stop shop to find out what new products have been released by various publishers. In this regard, many authors and publishers use the occasion to launch their new books. On Thursday I will be there launching several of my own, hot off the press, courtesy of a veteran publishing editor who has been putting my feet to the deadline fire over the past couple of months.