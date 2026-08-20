IEBC sets February 10 deadline for public officers eyeing 2027 seats

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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set deadlines for politicians preparing for elections. [File]

Public officers seeking elective positions in the 2027 General Election must resign from office by February 10, 2027.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced, setting the first major compliance deadline for politicians preparing for the polls.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the deadline would apply to any public officer intending to contest in the August 10, 2027 General Election.

“Any public officer who intends to contest in this election must resign from public office by Wednesday, 10th February 2027, which is exactly six months before the election,” Ethekon said.

The commission released its election calendar on Thursday, outlining a series of deadlines that will guide political parties, aspirants and independent candidates through the nomination and registration process.

IEBC said adherence to the timelines would be “non-negotiable”, stressing that the dates are legally binding and essential to ensuring an orderly electoral process.

The announcement comes as political activity gathers momentum across the country, with potential candidates increasingly positioning themselves for various elective positions. The commission, however, cautioned that political ambitions do not give aspirants the right to begin formal campaigns before the legally prescribed period.

Under the timetable, the official campaign period will begin after candidates are registered, but not earlier than May 29, 2027. Campaigns will run until August 7, 2027, three days before Kenyans vote.

Ethekon warned that campaigning before the permitted date would be unlawful.

“The law prescribes when election campaigns may commence,” he said, urging political parties, candidates and their supporters to strictly comply with electoral laws and regulations.

The warning covers conventional forms of electioneering, including campaign posters, billboards, political caravans and other activities intended to solicit votes.

IEBC’s calendar also places significant responsibilities on political parties where parties must submit their membership lists and details of candidates participating in their primaries by March 16, 2027.

Party primaries and related disputes must be concluded by May 8, alongside compliance requirements for independent candidates.

Presidential aspirants will have until May 24 to submit the required list of supporting voters drawn from a majority of Kenya’s counties.

Candidate registration will then begin on May 29, with separate deadlines applying to different elective positions.

The commission warned that violations of the Electoral Code of Conduct could attract a range of sanctions, including formal warnings, fines and restrictions on public meetings, demonstrations and marches. Offenders may also face restrictions on campaign materials and access to particular electoral areas.

Ethekon cautioned that persistent or serious violations could have more severe consequences.

“Violations will attract the full sanctions provided by law,” he said.

In serious cases involving violence, intimidation or systematic violations, IEBC may seek orders from the High Court, including measures affecting an offender’s participation in future elections.

The Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee will also be fully operational during the campaign period to deal with breaches.

The commission further reminded political actors that campaigning in places of worship and during burial ceremonies is prohibited throughout the election period.