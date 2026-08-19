State projects stall as officers shift gear to 2027 politics

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Joel Wamalwa, the CEO of the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency, is vying for the Likuyani parliamentary seat. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

With exactly one year remaining to the 2027 General Election, the fate of critical development projects across the Western region hangs precariously in the balance as state officers fight for elective seats against incumbents.

Senior state officers, legally tasked with ensuring full implementation of government initiatives, have instead shifted gear to active politics, complicating President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid amid unfulfilled promises.

For a region caught in the eye of a fierce political struggle between the Broad-based Government and the Linda Mwananchi movement to control the vote-rich base, 2027 succession debates have become an open secret.

Locals opine that the government's failure to fulfil key promises, combined with public servants prioritising early campaigns using state projects to seek elective office of their choice over development, is rendering the administration unpopular.

Consequently, political ground in Western Kenya is quickly shifting toward Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi movement, as analysts warn that self-serving state officers may ultimately cause the President's downfall at the grassroots.

The trend has sparked intense anger among residents, who are now training their sights on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Locals have openly accused the anti-graft agency of being a "toothless dog" for failing to strengthen and enforce constitutional provisions that require public officers to remain politically neutral and refrain from participating in campaigns and leave politics to politicians to help the head of state.

Across Western Kenya, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and heads of state corporations have been spotted eyeing political seats, using government development drives to market their personal credentials, a move legal experts and local leaders argue directly violates the Constitution.

In March 2026, the commission issued a stern warning to Principal Secretaries and other public officers engaging in political activities, reminding them that the Constitution mandates strict political neutrality.

According to the 2010 Constitution and the Public Officer Ethics Act under Section 12 (1 and 3), as well as Sections 13 and 16, public officers are explicitly forbidden from using their offices to advance personal or political interests.

They are further prohibited from using state resources, including official government vehicles, for political purposes.

Despite these clear statutory warnings, state officers continue to take an active role in defending the government and participating in political rallies.

Many stand accused of using state machinery to campaign for their own bids, with citizens accusing the EACC of deliberately failing to act because the officers are campaigning for President Ruto's 2027 re-election.

Many claim that they are under the protection of the Head of Public Service and the EACC cannot do anything to them and it is why they explain the boldness of campaigning openly, which is against the electoral laws, with zero action from the EACC.

Addressing the rising backlash while in Busia County over the weekend, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei came to the defence of the state officers, insisting they are not engaging in politics but merely accounting for the government's scorecards.

"We are not politicians but when you hear we are doing politics, it is not politics but testimonies. What we are doing is testimonies that something has been done well and such should continue," said Koskei.

He added, "Politicians are those who fight over microphones, walk with people singing for them and having supernatural powers to confuse their fellows but for us it is the truth that we have achieved this and that truth is stubborn and will remain forever until Jesus comes back."

Koskei's position stands in sharp contrast to the sentiment in Busia County, where Governor Paul Otuoma has clashed publicly with Arthur Osiya, the Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) in the Executive Office of the President.

Osiya has openly declared his intention to run for the governor's seat in 2027.

A similar situation is happening in Busia, Vihiga and Bungoma counties.

Governor Otuoma accused Osiya of using the President’s office to undermine elected leadership while abandoning his administrative duties in Nairobi.

"Busia is not a retirement home for some people supposed to do their work as assigned by the President, who is their boss. I will not allow people to undermine my leadership when I was elected to serve the people of Busia for five years. We will not allow people to divide and incite residents along tribal lines because of politics," said Paul Otuoma, Governor of Busia County

Osiya, who has traversed the county over the past two years, maintains that his tours are meant to inspect service delivery gaps ahead of the next polls.

"I am traversing our county to see where we have some gaps and areas that need improvement so that we can fix these problems come 2027, and I am only going for the governor's seat. When the right time comes, I will talk to my people."

In Kakamega County, Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Inyangala has actively laid the groundwork for her gubernatorial bid using state resources and vehicles, while simultaneously campaigning for President Ruto.

Inyangala has not once but on several occasions accompanied the Head of Public Service, Koskei, in Navakholo for a church service, where Mr Koskei has opened several projects amid high stakes in politics to advance Ruto’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, in Lurambi Constituency, Timothy Vikiru, a member of the Tax Appeals Tribunal, has locked horns with area MP Bishop Titus Khamala, who is seeking a third term.

However, residents in Likuyani, Lurambi, and Mumias East constituencies have raised serious concerns over officials using government projects as campaign bait rather than fast-tracking their completion.

In Likuyani, Joel Wamalwa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency (LVNWWDA), has declared his ambition to unseat incumbent ODM MP Innocent Mugabe.

A section of Kakamega residents has protested actions by state officers alleging they are leveraging various projects to campaign while development projects in parts of Kakamega and the broader region remain incomplete.

"Unfortunately, those tasked with responsibility to serve Kenyans ensure projects promised by the government are implemented but instead they are clinging on government resources and unfished projects to advance their own political interest and that is why Ruto’s government is unpopular and in panic mode and the earlier the president realise these people are lying to him the better for him," John Chitechi, a resident of Kakamega town.