Over 700,000 students hit as lecturers strike paralyses universities

More than 700,000 university students have been thrown into uncertainty after lecturers in public universities downed their tools on Friday, bringing teaching and learning to a halt and raising the prospect of disruptions to the academic calendar.
Students, who have been in universities for only about a month, were forced to abandon their studies as lecturers stayed away from classrooms.
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