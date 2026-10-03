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Over 700,000 students hit as lecturers strike paralyses universities

By Lewis Nyaundi | Oct. 3, 2026
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Members of UASU, KUSU and KUDHEIHA in a solidarity song at Egerton University, Nakuru County, as the three unions begin a nationwide strike. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

More than 700,000 university students have been thrown into uncertainty after lecturers in public universities downed their tools on Friday, bringing teaching and learning to a halt and raising the prospect of disruptions to the academic calendar.

Students, who have been in universities for only about a month, were forced to abandon their studies as lecturers stayed away from classrooms.

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