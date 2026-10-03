Over 700,000 students hit as lecturers strike paralyses universities

Members of UASU, KUSU and KUDHEIHA in a solidarity song at Egerton University, Nakuru County, as the three unions begin a nationwide strike. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

More than 700,000 university students have been thrown into uncertainty after lecturers in public universities downed their tools on Friday, bringing teaching and learning to a halt and raising the prospect of disruptions to the academic calendar.

Students, who have been in universities for only about a month, were forced to abandon their studies as lecturers stayed away from classrooms.