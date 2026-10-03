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Standard Group protest: What stranded demonstrators revealed about their mobilisation

By David Odongo | Oct. 3, 2026
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Hired goons walking toward the Standard Group Office Mombasa road where they held a protest on October 2, 2026. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

The confrontation at Standard Group headquarters on Friday has raised questions over the mobilisation of protesters and the increasingly hostile political environment facing the media as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.

The incident came after a group identifying itself as Bunge la Wananchi threatened to mobilise thousands of people to demonstrate outside the media house over what it described as “personal attacks” on President William Ruto.

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Threats Against Journalists Standard Group Protest Standard Group Attack Press Freedom
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