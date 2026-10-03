Riara University probes alleged student assault in viral video

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Riara University. [Courtesy]

Riara University management has condemned violence and harassment after a video circulating online appeared to show some female students assaulting and threatening a fellow lady.

Reports indicate that the involved are students at the institution.

In a statement, the university leadership said it has initiated an internal review of the matter in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and institutional policies, and would cooperate with investigative authorities.

“Riara University unequivocally condemns violence, intimidation, bullying, harassment or misconduct in any form,” the institution said.

The university said that while the alleged incident occurred “off-campus”, such behaviour contradicts its institutional values and the Student Code of Conduct.

It maintained it does not condone misconduct that undermines the safety, dignity and responsible academic participation.

“The university remains dedicated to maintaining a safe, respectful and responsible academic community,” it added

The condemnation comes after the video went viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions and calls for action against those involved.

The video appears to show several ladies in what looks like a public bathroom, surrounding and confronting another lady before the confrontation turns physical.

One of the ladies is seen recording the incident, while another appears to push and hold the victim by the neck while threatening her, as she, on the other hand, attempts to move away.

The other ladies are seen nearby, laughing, during the confrontation.

The circumstances leading to the incident, including what happened before the video was recorded, remain unclear.

The matter has continued to generate debate online, with members of the public calling for accountability over misconduct shown in the video.