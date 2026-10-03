Who will tell the king that he is naked?

President William Ruto addresses the public in Taita Taveta on October 1, 2026. [PCS]

If I were President William Ruto, I would not worry too much about what Rigathi Gachagua says about me. I wouldn’t even worry too much about what Edwin Sifuna says, nor would I spend much time worrying about what Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, and others tell me. I would worry about what the people around me say, those who sit closest to me, who laugh at my jokes, praise my wisdom, applaud my decisions and assure me that everything is going well.

Why, you may ask? The oldest danger of power is that those around a powerful person are filled with the spirit of lying. In fact, they perfect the art of telling a powerful man precisely what he wants to hear. Let me explain.