Solidarity: Rights groups, victims of State excesses, rally behind 'Standard'

Human Rights Defenders confront pro-government goons who had planned to paralyse operations at Standard Group Headquarters along Mombasa Road on October 2, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Despite what appears to be state-sponsored sustained threats and intimidation against Standard Group, rights defenders came out in their numbers to stand in solidarity with the media outlet, saying the threats amounted to an attack on the free press and democracy.

This was after a group of pro-government supporters stormed the Group's headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi on Friday morning, carrying placards and twigs.