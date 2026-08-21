Kenyan sleuths close in on cause of Ecuador spy chief chopper crash

Investigators are focusing on weather, human and equipment aspects as the probable cause of the helicopter crash that killed Ecuador’s head of intelligence Michele Sensi-Contugi, his wife, four Americans and the pilot on Wednesday.
The ill-fated chopper went up in flames at the foot of Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County, killing on the spot Sensi-Contugi, the Director General of the National Intelligence Centre of Ecuador and his wife Stephany Maria Hollihan Vasconez de Sensi-Contugi.
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