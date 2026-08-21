Kenyan sleuths close in on cause of Ecuador spy chief chopper crash

The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed at Ololokwe in Samburu county on August 20, 2026. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Investigators are focusing on weather, human and equipment aspects as the probable cause of the helicopter crash that killed Ecuador’s head of intelligence Michele Sensi-Contugi, his wife, four Americans and the pilot on Wednesday.

The ill-fated chopper went up in flames at the foot of Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County, killing on the spot Sensi-Contugi, the Director General of the National Intelligence Centre of Ecuador and his wife Stephany Maria Hollihan Vasconez de Sensi-Contugi.