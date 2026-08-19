Rescue mission underway after tourist helicopter crashes in Samburu

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The helicopter that crashed on August 19, 2026, at the Mt Lolokwe, Samburu County. [Courtesy; Loisaba]

A helicopter believed to be carrying tourists crashed near Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday morning, triggering an urgent rescue operation in a remote and difficult-to-access section of the mountain.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the crash but declined to say how many people were on board or confirm their identities.

A preliminary police report said six or seven tourists were aboard the aircraft when it went down, though their nationalities remained unclear on Wednesday.

"Right there, there is a helicopter that has fallen. It is quite deep and far, but do send urgent help so that people can be rescued," said a witness at the scene.

Smoke and fire were reported near the crash site as locals and emergency teams worked to reach the wreckage.

Multiple local reports said the aircraft was based at Loisaba and had picked up clients from Suiyan before heading toward the Ewaso Nyiro river inside Samburu National Reserve.

The cause of the crash was not immediately established. The Ministry of Roads and Transport's Air Accident Investigation Department was expected to lead investigations into the circumstances.

Mt Ololokwe, also known as Ol Donyo Sabache, is a flat-topped mountain rising above the arid landscape of Samburu County.

It has become a popular destination for tourists and photographers in recent years, drawn by the mountain's scenery.

KCAA said rescue efforts were ongoing as of Wednesday and further details would follow once the site was accessed.