Sossion vows to end TSC - Ministry of Education rift if approved as commissioner

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‎Wilson Sossion, nominee for the position of a Member of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) appears for vetting before the National Assembly's Education Committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly at County Hall, Mini Chambers, Parliament, Nairobi. August 20th,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission nominee, Wilson Sossion, has pledged to foster a seamless working relationship among the commission, the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders if approved for the commissioner's position.

Speaking during his parliamentary vetting on Thursday, August 20, Sossion said he would respect government directives and ensure there is no conflict between the commission and the ministry.

“I will ensure that the government directives are respected. I will ensure there will never be war between TSC and the ministry. I will ensure both are working together. There has to be cooperation,” Sossion said.

Sossion, a former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) secretary-general and nominated Member of Parliament, said he would work within the commission's existing strategic plan rather than introduce objectives that could conflict with its mandate.

“TSC has got a strategic plan that is well negotiated and well thought of. I am not going to create new strategic objectives conflicting with the organisation,” he said.

He said his priorities would include improving the quality of education in both public and private schools, strengthening service delivery at TSC and restructuring its operations to create a system that better supports teachers.

Sossion also sought to assure the committee that his previous role as a teachers' union official would not compromise his work as a commissioner.

He said his advocacy for teachers' interests had been aimed at strengthening the commission, citing his role in pushing for the employment of teachers on permanent and pensionable terms and better remuneration.

“I was not pulling down the commission; I was building the commission. From this side I was advocating. From the employer's side, I will be implementing. I will not come in and be a disruptor,” he said.

Sossion further pledged to defend the commission while maintaining partnerships with stakeholders, saying decisions made by TSC should ultimately serve the interests of teachers.

He also promised to push for the release of teachers' pension benefits, describing the pension issue as one of the major concerns facing teachers.

On governance, Sossion said he would prioritise eliminating bureaucratic practices and corruption within TSC, including delays in the processing of files and documents.

He said strengthening school audits and quality assurance would also be critical in identifying and addressing abuses and other problems in schools.

“We must make the teaching industry noble. We can have the top students' teachers,” he said.

On politics, the former KNUT Sec Gen said he would not pursue partisan interests if appointed to the commission, despite his political history and public advocacy.

According to him, though, he had previously been involved in debating government policies; if sworn in, he would restrict his focus to TSC and teachers' affairs.

“I do not belong to any political party and I will not pursue partisan issues within the commission. I will serve full-time as a commissioner because my favourite job is teaching service and promotion of education,” he said.

He also ruled out resigning from the commission to pursue elective politics, saying he would not leave the position in February to seek a political seat.

Born in 1968, Sossion served as KNUT secretary-general before becoming a nominated MP. He was among 33 candidates shortlisted for two vacant TSC commissioner positions before President Ruto nominated him alongside TSC Director of Staffing Antonina Lentoijoni.

If approved, Sossion would join the nine-member constitutional commission responsible for registering, recruiting and employing teachers in public schools, assigning teachers to institutions and overseeing disciplinary matters within the teaching service.