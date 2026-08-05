Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

High Court suspends expansion of non-dentists' dental roles

By David Njaaga | Aug. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Dental Association opposes KMPDC's proposed scope of practice. [Okumu Modachi, Standard]

The High Court has suspended the implementation of administrative decisions that sought to expand the scope of dental practice for non-dentists, pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition challenging the move.

The conservatory orders, issued on July 30, preserve the current legal framework until the court determines Constitutional Petition No. E499 of 2026.

The matter is scheduled for mention on Thursday, Oct. 8, for directions on submissions.

The petition was filed by Dr. Kahura Mundia, Dr. Arnold Malit and the Kenya Dental Association (KDA), who argue that the decisions were made outside the law and without following professional standards governing dental practice.

“At the heart of this case is one fundamental principle: patient safety must always come first,” said the Kenya Dental Association.

The association said the petition does not seek to undermine other oral health professionals but aims to ensure every practitioner works within the scope set by law and backed by the required education, training and competence.

“Every cadre within oral healthcare plays a vital role in delivering quality services to Kenyans. However, each professional must practise strictly within the scope prescribed by law, supported by the education, training and competencies required for the procedures they undertake,” said the association.

KDA argued that professional scopes of practice protect patients by defining accountability and maintaining standards of care. It said any changes should follow the law, rely on scientific evidence and involve meaningful stakeholder engagement.

The association also raised concerns that expanding professional mandates through administrative action could compromise patient safety, weaken accountability and reduce public confidence in the healthcare system.

The petition further asks the court to determine whether professional regulatory bodies can lawfully introduce such changes through administrative decisions or whether they must follow constitutional and statutory processes.

KDA said it would respect the ongoing court process and refrain from commenting on matters before the court.

It added that it remains committed to working with regulators, policymakers and other oral health professionals to strengthen oral healthcare through lawful and evidence-based reforms.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Scope Of Dental Practice For Non-Dentists Court On Proposed Scope Of Dental Practice Why Dentists Oppose Proposed Expansion Of Scope Of Dental Practice
.

Latest Stories

Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Nairobi doesn't need an underground railway right now
Opinion
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Will the world mourn when Dr Besigye Rests?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved