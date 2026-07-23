Kenya Dental Association opposes KMPDC's proposed scope of practice

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The Kenya Dental Association protest illegal licensing of unqualified dentists. [Okumu Modachi, Standard]

The Kenya Dental Association (KDA) has condemned a publication by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) on a proposed scope of practice, claiming it seeks to allow individuals who are not qualified dentists to provide dental care services.

In a statement, the association termed the move unlawful, saying it was undertaken without meaningful consultation with the dental profession and other key stakeholders.

"The KDA considers this action to be unlawful, irrational, procedurally improper and contrary to the Constitution, the Health Act and the statutory mandate of the Council," the association said.

According to KDA, any attempt to expand the scope of clinical dental practice through an administrative publication rather than through lawful legislative and regulatory processes amounts to an abuse of statutory power.

"Any attempt to expand clinical dental practice through administrative publications, rather than through lawful legislative and regulatory processes, is an abuse of statutory power and cannot confer legal authority where none exists," it said.

The association has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the publication and suspension of its implementation, arguing that it opens the door for unqualified individuals to carry out dental procedures.

According to KDA, the publication exposes millions of Kenyans to the risk of unsafe, substandard and unregulated dental treatment.

"Patients have a constitutional right to the highest attainable standard of health, including access to safe, quality and professionally regulated oral healthcare. Any regulatory action that dilutes professional standards places the public at unnecessary risk and undermines confidence in Kenya's health regulatory framework," the statement read.

The association maintained that only trained and licensed dentists should be allowed to perform procedures reserved for the dental profession.

KDA particularly opposed the inclusion of complex procedures such as root canal treatment, orthodontics, restorative dental treatment, prosthodontics, advanced dental surgeries, pharmacological prescriptions and paediatric dentistry, saying they require specialised training and competence.

"These are advanced clinical procedures requiring the knowledge, competence and training of qualified dental practitioners and surgeons. Their inclusion through an administrative publication threatens patient safety, undermines professional standards and exceeds the proper regulatory process," the association said.

It further called on KMPDC to publish the expert reports, competency assessments and stakeholder consultation documents that informed the proposed scope of practice.

It also wants the Council to convene an urgent stakeholders' forum bringing together the dental profession, universities, professional associations and the Ministry of Health to address what it described as growing quackery in dentistry.

KDA warned that if the publication is not withdrawn immediately, it will pursue legal action to protect the public interest, uphold professional standards and ensure compliance with the law.