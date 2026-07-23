Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya Dental Association opposes KMPDC's proposed scope of practice

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Dental Association protest illegal licensing of unqualified dentists. [Okumu Modachi, Standard]

The Kenya Dental Association (KDA) has condemned a publication by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) on a proposed scope of practice, claiming it seeks to allow individuals who are not qualified dentists to provide dental care services.

 In a statement, the association termed the move unlawful, saying it was undertaken without meaningful consultation with the dental profession and other key stakeholders.

 "The KDA considers this action to be unlawful, irrational, procedurally improper and contrary to the Constitution, the Health Act and the statutory mandate of the Council," the association said.

 According to KDA, any attempt to expand the scope of clinical dental practice through an administrative publication rather than through lawful legislative and regulatory processes amounts to an abuse of statutory power.

 "Any attempt to expand clinical dental practice through administrative publications, rather than through lawful legislative and regulatory processes, is an abuse of statutory power and cannot confer legal authority where none exists," it said.

 The association has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the publication and suspension of its implementation, arguing that it opens the door for unqualified individuals to carry out dental procedures.

 According to KDA, the publication exposes millions of Kenyans to the risk of unsafe, substandard and unregulated dental treatment.

 "Patients have a constitutional right to the highest attainable standard of health, including access to safe, quality and professionally regulated oral healthcare. Any regulatory action that dilutes professional standards places the public at unnecessary risk and undermines confidence in Kenya's health regulatory framework," the statement read.

 The association maintained that only trained and licensed dentists should be allowed to perform procedures reserved for the dental profession.

 KDA particularly opposed the inclusion of complex procedures such as root canal treatment, orthodontics, restorative dental treatment, prosthodontics, advanced dental surgeries, pharmacological prescriptions and paediatric dentistry, saying they require specialised training and competence.

 "These are advanced clinical procedures requiring the knowledge, competence and training of qualified dental practitioners and surgeons. Their inclusion through an administrative publication threatens patient safety, undermines professional standards and exceeds the proper regulatory process," the association said.

 It further called on KMPDC to publish the expert reports, competency assessments and stakeholder consultation documents that informed the proposed scope of practice.

 It also wants the Council to convene an urgent stakeholders' forum bringing together the dental profession, universities, professional associations and the Ministry of Health to address what it described as growing quackery in dentistry.

 KDA warned that if the publication is not withdrawn immediately, it will pursue legal action to protect the public interest, uphold professional standards and ensure compliance with the law.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Dental Association Quark Dentists Proposed Dental Scope Of Practice Kenya Medical Practitioners And Dentists Council Publication
.

Latest Stories

How Gachagua won Ol Kalou by-election and lost it the same day
How Gachagua won Ol Kalou by-election and lost it the same day
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
It is time for Kenya to rethink judicial accountability design
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
Why cracking student unrest is a shared responsibility
Opinion
By Amanda Birkenstock
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From power to jail: How secret affair, pregnancy and murder plot led to Obado's conviction
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
From power to jail: How secret affair, pregnancy and murder plot led to Obado's conviction
Ogamba: No student will be left out under new university funding model
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Ogamba: No student will be left out under new university funding model
Murkomen deflects criticism over goon violence to Kanja
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
Murkomen deflects criticism over goon violence to Kanja
Charles Owino's appointment sparks speculation of Cabinet reshuffle
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Charles Owino's appointment sparks speculation of Cabinet reshuffle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved