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Duale under probe over alleged ethnic remarks

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 24, 2026
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Health CS Aden Duale. [Elvis Ogine, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has launched an investigation into alleged ethnic remarks made by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 24, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Nyamweya said the commission had received a formal complaint regarding the Cabinet Secretary's alleged utterances, prompting an inquiry into the matter.

"The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) acknowledges receipt of a complaint regarding alleged utterances by Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale. Our Investigations Department is conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the said utterances," the statement read.

The probe comes days after Duale, speaking in his local dialect, recounted what he described as historical discrimination against Somalis under previous administrations.

Duale praised President William Ruto for what he described as restoring the dignity of the Somali community before alleging that some communities considered themselves superior to others, remarks that many interpreted as referring to the Kikuyu community.

His remarks have drawn criticism from leaders across the political divide, who warned that such rhetoric could heighten ethnic tensions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

During Thursday's Senate sitting, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina cautioned leaders against making public statements comparing communities. Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua and Garissa Senator Abdul Haji also criticised the alleged remarks, saying they had the potential to undermine national cohesion.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru also faulted Duale, saying: "The ethnic profiling remarks made by CS Aden Duale in response to the Ol Kalou by-election are deeply regrettable. It is both overly simplistic and dangerous to reduce the government's political challenges to tribal prejudice, especially when this very Kikuyu community stood with us so overwhelmingly in the past."

Reaffirming its commitment to national cohesion, NCIC warned that Kenya could not afford a return to divisive politics, saying leaders have a constitutional duty to promote peace and unity.

"We cannot afford to watch this country slide into anarchy, especially through utterances that divide communities," the commission said.

NCIC said that if its investigations substantiate the allegations, the remarks could amount to violations of Article 33 of the Constitution and Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The commission now urges political leaders and members of the public to exercise restraint and responsibility in their public communication, adding that freedom of expression must be exercised within the confines of the Constitution and the law.

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Health CS Aden Duale NCIC Duale Ethnic Remarks
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