Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto accuses Uhuru of failed projects, sponsoring opposition

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto at Maili Nne, Huruma and Eldoret City in Uasin Gishu County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has accused his predecessor, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he portrayed as a sponsor of some of his political opponents.

Speaking to residents of Maili Nne, Huruma and Eldoret City in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto questioned Uhuru's record on affordable housing, Universal Health Coverage and education, challenging Kenyans to compare the former administration’s record with his government’s programmes.

“Yule sponsor wao si alishindwa na maneno ya affordable housing, si alishindwa na mambo ya universal health coverage, si alishindwa na maneno ya kusomesha watoto wetu?” Ruto said.

He also accused his opponents of lacking a clear policy agenda and urged voters to demand details of their plans before supporting them.

“Wale watu mumesikia mpango yao, agenda yao, mumesikia sera yao, mumesikia maono yao?” he asked.

The President said the 2027 contest should be based on what political leaders have delivered and what they intend to do for Kenyans, rather than slogans or calls for his removal from office.

Ruto said voters should reject attempts by politicians to win support by simply demanding that he leaves office after one term without presenting clear policies, programmes and an alternative agenda.

"Kila kiongozi anapimwa na ile kazi amefanya. Hakuna mtu atakuja kututapeli hapa ati atuambie ‘Kasongo must go’, ati one term, halafu tumpatie kazi,” Ruto said.

The President challenged residents to scrutinise the track records of politicians seeking to replace his administration in the 2027 elections.

“Nyinyi watu wa Eldoret si mumewahi piga kura? Si nyinyi ni mafundi wa siasa? Si mnajua hawa viongozi wote?” he asked.

His remarks come amid recent accusations by a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders that the retired Head of State is financing the Linda Mwananchi movement and the overall Opposition. 

However, the Linda Mwananchi brigade led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna dismissed the allegations, saying Uhuru's involvement is limited to publicly encouraging young people to take up leadership.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

2027 Elections President William Ruto Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

Parliament passes public participation bill
Parliament passes public participation bill
Politics
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Politics
By Jacob Ochiro
4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
National
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
By Jacob Ochiro 4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved