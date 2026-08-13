Kenyan among those arrested over alleged Zambia election interference plot

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The Kenyan was arrested in an intelligence-led operation comprising Zambia’s defence and security agencies. [AFP, File]

A Kenyan is among those arrested in Zambia over an alleged plot to interfere with the country’s electoral system ahead of the August 13 General Election.

The Zambian Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security identified the suspect as 56-year-old Michael Njuka, who is accused of being contracted to engage in cybercrime targeting the state.

Njuka was arrested in an intelligence-led operation conducted by a Joint Investigations Team comprising Zambia’s defence and security agencies.

"The operation also resulted in the arrest of three former senior government officials, who are accused of providing technical services allegedly intended to disrupt the electoral system. The three are currently in custody," the Internal Security Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Zambian authorities have invited three other individuals; Japhen Mwakalombe, Mwila Kakana and Sensho Banda, to assist with ongoing investigations.

The three were reportedly found in possession of more than K7.3 million (Sh50.1 million), the source and intended purpose of which are yet to be established.

According to the ministry, the trio, through their lawyers, indicated that they would only be available to assist investigators after August 14.

"Investigators have also reportedly recovered electronic devices containing sensitive military intelligence information, raising concerns over possible unauthorised access to protected information," the ministry added.

At the same time, the ministry denied reports that anyone had been abducted in connection with the investigations, saying all those apprehended were taken into lawful custody.

Former Ambassador Martha Lungu and journalist Hannah Katontoka were among those arrested for questioning and have since been released, according to the authorities.

As Zambia went to the polls on Thursday, August 13, the country’s defence and security agencies remained on high alert to safeguard national peace, security and the electoral process.