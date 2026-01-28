UHC workers demand written assurance on permanent contracts

Universal health coverage healthcare workers during a peaceful demonstration demanding clear communication on their transition to pnp employment terms. [Juliet Omelo , Standard]

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) healthcare workers on Monday staged a peaceful procession to Afya House, where they demanded an official written communication from the Ministry of Health confirming their long-awaited absorption into permanent and pensionable terms.

Speaking during the procession, UHC workers’ representative Onchek Musiori said the workers were seeking clarity after months of uncertainty and repeated delays, despite verbal assurances that the absorption process had begun.

“We are here to plead with the ministry and the government to release an official memo confirming that the process has officially started. So far, we only receive statements, but there is no formal communication to guide us on timelines or guarantee continuity of services once our contracts end in April,” he said.

The healthcare workers warned that failure to formalise the process could disrupt service delivery in public health facilities countrywide once their contracts lapse.

They called for a minimum number of positions under permanent and pensionable (PNP) terms, saying the transition is long overdue.

The workers also demanded formal PNP letters to implement President William Ruto’s directive that funds had been set aside for their absorption.

In September last year, President Ruto called for the absorption of all the 7400 UHC workers into permanent and pensionable terms, orders that contradict an agreement between the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors that would delay absorption until June this year. Universal health coverage healthcare workers during a peaceful demonstration demanding clear communication on their transition to pnp employment terms. [Juliet Omelo , Standard]

“We do not expect an executive directive from the President to be contradicted by other offices. We don’t want stories. We want action, PNP letters, and an official memo,” Musiori noted.

During the peaceful march, the UHC workers also raised concerns over unremitted National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions, saying some workers employed since 2020 have not had their deductions remitted to their accounts.

They further demanded payment of gratuity for the six years they have served on contract, arguing that the government violated labour laws by renewing contracts without settling gratuity for completed terms.

“Under Kenyan labour law, contract workers are entitled to gratuity amounting to 31 per cent of their gross salary upon completion of each contract,” said Patrick Sitati, another UHC worker.

“We are so unsure what will happen to us next when our contract lapses come April 1st, so we demand to be sure of this absorption process,” he added.

Union representatives said they have held multiple meetings with the Cabinet Secretary for Health, who previously pledged that gratuity would be paid within three months of assuming office, a promise the workers say remains unfulfilled over a year down the line.

The UHC healthcare workers said they would continue engaging the government until official communication is issued, statutory deductions are remitted and the absorption process is fully implemented, warning that continued uncertainty threatens the stability of essential healthcare services.