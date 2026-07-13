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Sonko gifts Junior Starlets Sh1 million after qualifying for U-17 World Cup

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 13, 2026
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Mike Sonko’s reward follows a historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Morocco between October 17 and Nov 7. [Courtesy]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has gifted the Kenya Junior Starlets under-17 team with Sh1 million following an impressive performance, beating South Africa 3-1 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Sonko’s reward follows a historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Morocco between October 17 and Nov 7.

Sonko, who doubles up as the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) leader, praised the players and technical bench for making the nation proud and flying the Kenyan flag high on the international stage.

He described their qualification as a testament to hard work, discipline and determination, saying the cash donation was meant to motivate the young footballers as they prepare to represent the country in Morocco.

“I have brought you not one, two, three, four or five hundred thousand but one million Kenya shillings,” said Sonko.

The amount was boosted with Sh20,000 from Antony Manyara, Sonko’s Deputy party leader.

Following their impressive performance on Sunday, the Junior Starlets booked their place at the World Cup after defeating South Africa's Bantwana 3-1 in the second leg of the final qualifying round, completing a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory.

Kenya's Junior Starlets celebrate their victory against South Africa during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier on July 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

South Africa had taken an early lead through captain Katleho Malebana, but Kenya mounted a superb second-half comeback as Gaudencia Maloba equalised before Brenda Awuor converted a penalty and substitute Elizabeth Alizeba added a third goal to seal qualification.

The Starlets' latest success has been hailed as another milestone for Kenyan football and a reflection of the steady growth and investment in nurturing young female talent.

The win marked Kenya’s second consecutive qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, further cementing the country’s growing reputation in women’s football.

While congratulating the team following their win, President William Ruto assured the team of the government's support even as they prepare to represent the country on the international arena.

"You have made us very proud. I love you guys; you have made our country proud. Congratulations, and I'm very proud of you. You can count on my support one hundred per cent," said the President.

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Related Topics

Harambee Junior Starlets 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Harambee Starlets Vs South Africa Mike Sonko Gift
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