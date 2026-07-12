Junior Starlets second straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualification

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Kenya’s Junior Starlets women football team during the qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on July 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s Junior Starlets have once again etched their names into the country’s football history after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory over South Africa.

The Junior Starlets defeated South Africa’s Bantwana 3-1 in the second leg of the final qualifying round at a packed Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, completing the job after their impressive 2-0 first-leg victory in Pretoria. The result sends Kenya to a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Morocco from October 17 to November 7, 2026.

South Africa made a dream start when captain Katleho Malebana capitalised on a defensive lapse to score in the fifth minute, briefly giving the visitors hope of mounting a comeback. Bantwana controlled possession for much of the opening half and pinned Kenya deep inside their own half as they searched for another goal.

However, the Junior Starlets emerged from the break with renewed determination. Gaudencia Maloba restored parity with a well-taken header in the 70th minute before Brenda Awuor calmly converted a penalty to hand Kenya the lead. Substitute Elizabeth Alizeba then wrapped up the victory with a clinical finish moment after coming off the bench, sending thousands of supporters into celebration.

Junior Starlets' Gaudancia Maloba celebrate her goal against South Africa in the second half at Nyayo Stadium on July 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The qualification is another landmark achievement for head coach Mildred Cheche, who continues to break new ground in Kenyan football. Having guided the Junior Starlets to the country's maiden FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance in 2024, Cheche has now become the first Kenyan coach to lead a national football team to two FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Cheche had urged her players to remain focused despite carrying a two-goal advantage into the return leg.

“For every game, we prepare for all situations. We prepare for a draw, a loss and a win, but at this particular moment we were preparing for a win,” she said before the decisive encounter.

Ahead of the match, goalscorer Gaudencia Maloba also rallied Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and support the team.

“We want to welcome all Kenyans, starting with our President, to come and watch our match. We promise we will not disappoint. We know South Africa is a good team and will come with a different mentality, but we are up to the task,” she said.

The overwhelming response to the #BringTheGameHome campaign saw Nyayo National Stadium filled with passionate fans, whose support inspired the team to another memorable performance. Harambee Junior Starlets player dribble the ball past a South African player on July 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya's qualification builds on the success of their historic debut at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic. The Junior Starlets became the first Kenyan football team to feature at a FIFA World Cup and further enhanced their reputation by recording a memorable victory over Mexico during the tournament.

Although Kenya showed resilience and clinical finishing against South Africa, the two-legged contest also highlighted areas for improvement. The Junior Starlets spent long periods without possession, particularly in the first half of the second leg, and will need greater consistency against stronger opposition at the global tournament.