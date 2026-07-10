Lawyers demand speedy probe into colleagues' killings

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LSK members led by president Charles Kanjama marched along the streets of Nairobi to protest against the death of advocates Edward Kariuki and Esther Wairimu on Friday July 10, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Lawyers across the country have challenged the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and investigative agencies to expedite investigations into the recent deaths of two advocates under unclear circumstances.

In solidarity with their fallen colleagues, legal practitioners on Friday held a nationwide Purple Ribbon March, calling for justice, accountability and enhanced protection for members of the legal profession.

In Nairobi, the lawyers marched from the Milimani Law Courts to the office of IG Kanja, where they presented a petition demanding prompt, independent, transparent and credible investigations to ensure those responsible are brought to justice. LSK Thika Chapter Members join collegues to demand justice and accountability over the deaths of two Advocates during the nationwide march. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

Lawyers in other regions, including Thika, Machakos and Kisumu, also took part in the march, calling for an end to attacks targeting advocates, saying the killings pose a threat to the rule of law and access to justice.

The demonstrations follow the deaths of advocates Edward Kariuki Muthee and Esther Wairimu Keige, who were found dead about a month apart in Athi River and Juja, sending shockwaves through the legal fraternity.

Their deaths come months after the fatal shooting of lawyer Mathew Mbobu in matters that remain unresolved despite the promise that his killers would be brought to book.

In their petition to the Inspector General the laws asked for a high-level investigation team to be set up and LSK to be involved and to be kept updated of what is happening, we have asked for justice.

“We have asked for investigations of what has been happening at Kenya Forest Service where there are concerns of public land being grabbed,” Law Society of Kenya President Charlse Kanjama said after they presented petition

LSK members in Machakos hold purple ribbon march over the deaths of their colleagues, Edward Muthee and Esther Wairimu. [John Muia, Standard]

At the same time, they indicated that the Law Society of Kenya is ready to assist at any stage.

“We will utilize all our legal and constitutional powers to go to court to summon anyone who has been involved in violations,” Kanjama stated

Pointing out, “The police service has assured us that they are going to work very hard based on the petition we have presented to them this afternoon. However, we are not going to remain quiet or massive, waiting for results,”

Other high-profile figures who participated in the march were People’s Liberation Party (PLP) Leader Martha Karua, former LSK President Faith Odhiambo among other prominent advocates.

LSK West Kenya Branch members marched along Kisumu Law Courts to condemn the killings their collegues. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

The body of Edward Muthee Kariuki was found outside his residence in Athi River, Machakos County, on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

However, Investigators said the motive behind the murder remains unknown and no arrests had been announced by the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, Wairimu’s body was found at an isolated coffee plantation near Karimenu in Juja, Kiambu County.

Keige had been missing since June 10, 2026, after leaving her office along Kiambu Road. Her disappearance sparked widespread concern, with speculation on social media linked to her role in handling public forest land disputes.

They maintained that the government has a constitutional duty to protect the right to life and security of every Kenyan and urging security agencies to act decisively to end the wave of violence.

[Wanjiku Kariuki, Pkemoi Ng'enoh, Rodgers Otiso, John Muia and Gitau Wanyoike]