Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Lawyers demand safety guarantees after two advocates killed

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 8, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

LSK resident Charles Kanjama. [Courtesy]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has demanded urgent security guarantees for advocates after two lawyers died within 48 hours of each other, President Charles Kanjama has said.

Advocate Esther Wairimu Keige, manager of legal services at the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), was found dead on Monday night, nearly a month after she went missing in Juja.

Advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki was found murdered outside his Athi River home on July 5, days before Keige's body was discovered.

"Immediate security interventions and institutional protection for advocates serving in public institutions and regulatory bodies whose work exposes them to threats from criminal syndicates, corrupt networks and other unlawful actors," said Kanjama in a press conference on Wednesday, July 8.

The LSK boss said the two deaths were not a coincidence and amounted to an attack on the legal profession and the rule of law.

He called on security agencies to devise measures protecting lawyers exposed to threats, intimidation or violence through their work.

Kanjama said the deaths sent a chilling warning to lawyers countrywide and raised questions about the security of people entrusted with defending public interest.

The society wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other agencies to set up a multi-agency team to probe the two deaths.

It also wants a forensic audit of land acquisition, leasing and alienation matters handled by the KFS legal department, where Keige worked, to establish whether her death was connected to her job and identify anyone who may have benefited.

Kanjama said LSK's Lawyer-Police Liaison Committee had engaged both families and would keep following up on the investigations.

The society also wants prosecutors and detectives to provide regular updates on arrests and prosecutions arising from the two cases.

To honour Keige and Kariuki, Kanjama called on lawyers nationwide to join a march for justice on Friday, dressed formally and wearing purple ribbons.

The procession is set to move from Milimani Law Courts to the National Police Service headquarters, where LSK plans to hand a petition to the Inspector-General of Police demanding urgent action on advocates' safety and speedy investigation of the murders.

He urged other Kenyans, including civil society groups, to join the march in a show that violence against officers of the court has no place in a constitutional democracy.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Law Society of Kenya Two Advocates killed Charles Kanjama
.

Latest Stories

Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Editorial
By Editorial
3 hrs ago
You do not have to hire goons, terrorise Kenyans to win elections
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
KPA unveils Sh1.4b port upgrade with helicopter, smart traffic system
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hrs ago
Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved