Uhuru, scholars mourn former UoN Chancellor Rattansi

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Former University of Nairobi Chancellor Dr Vijoo Rattansi. [Courtesy]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former University of Nairobi Chancellor Dr. Vijoo Rattansi.

Uhuru remembered her as a visionary educationist, philanthropist and trailblazing leader whose decade-long stewardship transformed Kenya's oldest university and opened educational opportunities for thousands of deserving students.

Dr. Rattansi, who passed away on Thursday, July 30, made history in 2013 when she became the first woman to serve as Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, a position she held until 2023.

During her tenure, she presided over graduation ceremonies for tens of thousands of students while championing academic excellence, institutional development and strategic partnerships.

In his condolence message, former President Kenyatta described her as an exceptional leader whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

"It is with profound sadness that I have learned of the untimely demise of Vijoo Rattansi, former Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, whose distinguished service spanning a decade, from 2013 to 2023 as the institution's first female Chancellor marked a significant chapter in Kenya's higher education landscape," Uhuru said.

He praised her unwavering commitment to nurturing future leaders and strengthening institutions of learning.

"Rattansi was an exceptional leader, a passionate advocate for education, and a woman of remarkable grace and integrity. Her unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and the advancement of education inspired countless students, scholars, and leaders during her tenure of service at the University of Nairobi and beyond," he added.

Former UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama described her as a steadfast champion of higher education whose generosity enabled many financially challenged students to pursue university education.

"It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of Dr. Vijoo Rattansi, former Chancellor of the University of Nairobi. Dr. Rattansi was a champion of higher education whose generosity, through numerous academic scholarships, opened doors for many," said Kiama.

He credited Dr. Rattansi with transforming lives through education and philanthropy recalling her unwavering support during difficult moments in his leadership journey.

"On a personal level, as I recounted in my autobiography, she stood resolutely by my side after the midnight message. I extend my heartfelt prayers to her family, trusting that the God of all comfort will sustain them through this difficult period."

Current Chancellor Prof. Patrick Verkooijen and Vice-Chancellor Eng. Prof. Ayub Gitau also paid tribute, describing Dr. Rattansi as a trailblazer whose wisdom, humility and dedication strengthened the university's governance and elevated its global standing.

Beyond the University of Nairobi, Dr. Rattansi was widely respected for her humanitarian work. As Chairperson of the Rattansi Educational Trust—a family foundation that has supported education in Kenya since 1956—she helped finance the education of thousands of bright but needy students. She also chaired the Daisy Eye Cancer Fund and served as a trustee of the Michael Blundell Trust, among other charitable organisations.

The University of Nairobi Alumni Association remembered her as a leader whose influence extended far beyond ceremonial duties.

"For many of us, hers is the hand that marked the moment we became alumni. Through the Rattansi Educational Trust, she financed the education of countless students who could not otherwise have afforded it. She championed resource mobilisation, strategic partnerships and institutional development at a time when the University needed all three."

The association noted that her lifelong commitment to giving back to society embodied the values the institution seeks to instill in its graduates.

Dr. Rattansi was also recognised nationally for her expertise in institutional development, fundraising, corporate governance, conflict resolution and stakeholder engagement. Her ability to bring together academia, philanthropy and the private sector earned her widespread admiration within Kenya's education sector.