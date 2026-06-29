Muturi: Media freedom and protection are non-negotiable

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has condemned intimidation and harassment of editors and journalists, saying it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.
Muturi said in a statement yesterday that the intimidation and harassment of editors and journalists, together with any attempt to censor, spy on, or exert political pressure on independent media houses, is an attack on the Constitution and the democratic rights of every Kenyan.
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