'Killer cops must go', families of Gen Z victims demand on protest anniversary

Audio By Vocalize

Families of Kenyans killed during the June 2024 Gen Z protests have demanded the arrest and removal of police officers linked to the deaths.

The families made the demands on Thursday after police blocked their march to Parliament, where they had planned to lay flowers in memory of protesters killed during the demonstrations.

Accompanied by activists and opposition leaders, the families marched from Serena Hotel but were stopped by police barricades and denied access to Parliament grounds.

They said compensation paid to some victims' families did not replace the need for accountability for those responsible for the killings.

“We want those killer cops to be removed from the service, they continue to be a danger to Kenyans wherever they are,” said activist Hussein Khalid.

The families said they only wanted to access places where their relatives were killed and lay flowers in their honour.

Among those present was Jacinta Anyango, whose 12-year-old son, Kennedy Onyango, was shot dead during the protests in Rongai.

After police blocked their way, the families laid flowers on barricades erected near Parliament.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud defended the restrictions and urged the group to leave.

“If they are real Kenyans let them leave now, so that Kenyans can go about their businesses, they should also consider other Kenyans,” said Mohamud.

He maintained that authorities could not prioritise the rights of one group over those of others.

“For those who were killed, we are sorry but those who are alive, life has to go on, it is over now, I think activists can be on their way,” Mohamud added.

Mohamud denied police had sealed off Nairobi's central business district, saying the measures were meant to prevent criminals from accessing the city centre.

Earlier, the families held a press briefing at Serena Hotel, where they appealed to police to allow them to march peacefully and honour those killed during the protests.

They also said government compensation for deaths and injuries suffered during the demonstrations was insufficient without justice and accountability.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua dismissed claims that opposition leaders had mobilised criminal gangs to infiltrate the city centre.

She argued that the heavy police deployment should have prevented any looting or criminal activity.

“May I thank the police for making the day so successful, when you barricade roads, you are enforcing the public holiday,” remarked Karua.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga said police should arrest anyone organising criminal gangs if authorities had evidence.

Maraga noted that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen's June 24 statement on the alleged mobilisation of goons should be followed by arrests of those responsible.