DCI is after demo planners, Murkomen says

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [MINA]

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has said that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is going after people planning tomorrows demos.

Murkomen said that DCI boss Mohamed Amin was already investigating reported cases of individuals mobilizing and sponsoring people to take part in violent activities during the demos and police remain on high alert.

He said that the planned demos had been hijacked by unnamed political actors that were planning to use the moment for campaigns where they have mobilized goons and gangs arming them to cause mayhem by attacking businesses and innocent civilians.

“The government will deal decisively and in accordance with the law with any individuals or groups seeking to exploit legitimate protests to cause chaos, engage in looting, destroy property, disrupt businesses or commit any other criminal acts.”

According to Murkomen, police will do anything under the law to protect peaceful protesters and public going about their businesses.

“Thursday, as I have said will be a normal business and school day, our children are free to go to school and people to go about their businesses.”

He said that Kenyans should not wait for the police to make their security and safety choices.

The CS called out utterances by religious leaders and politicians which he said were inciting people by insinuating that the government supports goons and criminals.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Government of Kenya does not condone or work with goons. The police are under instructions, through the policy guidance of the Cabinet Secretary, to decisively deal with all goons without fear or favour.”

He alleged that unnamed leaders were actively involved in the mobilising of goons in the demos and that the DCI was after them by following credible intelligence leads.

“Any person who is going to be procured by those people or any other person to come tomorrow in the streets armed for a violent protest will meet the full force of the law,” he said calling on the public to coordinate with police.

He affirmed that tomorrows demos are legal after the families notified the police of their plan to take to the streets.

The CS added that they had given the routes they plan to follow but did not indicate the time but that police would be there to escort and protect them.

“Police are, therefore, ready to provide security and guide the protesters tomorrow according to their request.”

Murkomen said that there was information that in some counties that goons had been mobilized to attack businesses of leaders and businesspeople aligned to the government.

He called on the media to report objectively.