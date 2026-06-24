Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto cancelled Congo trip over ebola scare, Duale tells court

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 24, 2026
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appears in the dock at the Milimani High Court in Nairobi on June 23, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Fresh details have emerged that President William Ruto cancelled a planned presidential visit to Congo-Brazzaville on May 26, 2026, following a warning from the Ministry of Health over the growing Ebola outbreak.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale made the revelations before the Milimani High Court in Nairobi on Tuesday while defending the government's decision to continue building an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base despite a court order barring the development.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President William Ruto Health CS Aden Duale Ebola Outbreak Ebola Quarantine Facility
.

Latest Stories

Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Politics
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Armed officers escort protesters along the streets
Coast
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Karua's woes in Uganda make a mockery of EAC
Editorial
By Editorial
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
By Josphat Thiong’o and Victor Budi 2 hrs ago
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved