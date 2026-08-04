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Land feud, chain of events leading to Mutiso's death

By Nancy Gitonga | Aug. 4, 2026
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Suspects in the murder case of psychologist Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, Chris mulwa and Rose mbithe Ndetei before principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo at milimani law. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A bitter land dispute, alleged death threats, an earlier attempted shooting and the alleged movement of the slain psychologist’s vehicle have emerged as key lines of inquiry in the investigation into Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso’s murder, as detectives probe what they believe was a planned killing.

Court documents filed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicate that the case is linked to a long-running matrimonial property dispute involving Dr Mutiso’s husband, Prof David Musyimi Ndetei, and his former wife, Rose Mbithe Mulwa.

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