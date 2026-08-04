Land feud, chain of events leading to Mutiso's death

A bitter land dispute, alleged death threats, an earlier attempted shooting and the alleged movement of the slain psychologist’s vehicle have emerged as key lines of inquiry in the investigation into Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso’s murder, as detectives probe what they believe was a planned killing.
Court documents filed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicate that the case is linked to a long-running matrimonial property dispute involving Dr Mutiso’s husband, Prof David Musyimi Ndetei, and his former wife, Rose Mbithe Mulwa.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…