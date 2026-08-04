Grand coalition: Uhuru's move as opposition seeks to deliver another 2002 moment

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a requiem mass at Holy Family Minor Basilica, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The making of a grand coalition in readiness for the 2027 general election is in spin as the opposition comes together seeking to send President William Ruto home.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is chairing the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council, with a key agenda being to set up a formula for identifying a single Presidential candidate for the opposition to face his former Deputy in a titanic duel.