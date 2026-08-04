Vision 2030: Can Kenya build a new blueprint on an unfinished one?

In 2008, former President Mwai Kibaki launched Kenya Vision 2030 as the blueprint to accelerate the country into a rapidly industrialising middle-income nation by 2030.
Since then, Kenya’s national development agenda has been anchored on the long-term plan, which was designed to guide the country’s economic, social and political transformation.
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