Vision 2030: Can Kenya build a new blueprint on an unfinished one?

Former President Mwai Kibaki launched Vision 2030 to transform Kenya into a middle-income economy. [File, Standard]

In 2008, former President Mwai Kibaki launched Kenya Vision 2030 as the blueprint to accelerate the country into a rapidly industrialising middle-income nation by 2030.

Since then, Kenya’s national development agenda has been anchored on the long-term plan, which was designed to guide the country’s economic, social and political transformation.